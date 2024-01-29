WADS Partners with the FAA for Joint Technical Inspections in Arizona

The Western Air Defense Sector’s 225th Support Squadron conducts a joint technical inspection of the radios at Mt. Lemmon Defense Program Facility near Tucson, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2024. Pictured from left to right are Bruce Robie, WADS National Airspace System Defense Program manager and USAF-JTI team chief; Rob Thompson, Federal Aviation Administration NAS Defense Programs voice radio communications technical subject matter expert for radio inspections; U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Christopher Hawkins-Jones and Adaryll Blackwell, 225th SPTS quality assurance radio evaluators; and Robert Trujillo, Air Combat Command Joint Programs Office deputy program manager. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Bruce Robie)

