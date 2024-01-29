Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WADS Partners with the FAA for Joint Technical Inspections in Arizona [Image 5 of 6]

    WADS Partners with the FAA for Joint Technical Inspections in Arizona

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    The Western Air Defense Sector’s 225th Support Squadron conducts a joint technical inspection of the radar and radios at Mt. Lemmon Defense Program Facility near Tucson, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2024. Rob Thompson, Federal Aviation Administration National Airspace System Defense Programs voice radio communications technical subject matter expert for radio inspections, checks the quality of the radio network. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Bruce Robie)

    FAA
    Western Air Defense Sector
    Joint Technical Inspection
    National Airspace System
    Mt. Lemmon Defense Program Facility

