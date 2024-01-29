WADS Partners with the FAA for Joint Technical Inspections in Arizona

The Western Air Defense Sector’s 225th Support Squadron conducts a joint technical inspection of the radar and radios at Mt. Lemmon Defense Program Facility near Tucson, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2024. Rob Thompson, Federal Aviation Administration National Airspace System Defense Programs voice radio communications technical subject matter expert for radio inspections, checks the quality of the radio network. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Bruce Robie)

Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US