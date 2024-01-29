Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Moto Run & Family Day [Image 7 of 9]

    Alpha Company Moto Run &amp; Family Day

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 1, 2024. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    This work, Alpha Company Moto Run & Family Day [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruit
    family
    band
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    We Make Marines

