New Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 1, 2024. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 11:01 Photo ID: 8225325 VIRIN: 240201-M-WD009-1332 Resolution: 4791x7183 Size: 1.65 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Moto Run & Family Day [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.