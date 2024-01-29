Cockpit Academic Procedural Tool – Enhanced Visual and Control System, or CAPT-EVCS, is available for use at the Aviation Learning Center on Fort Novosel, Ala.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 10:48
|Photo ID:
|8225299
|VIRIN:
|240108-A-SR274-5602
|Resolution:
|11477x7652
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Aviation Learning Center equipment enhances education process [Image 2 of 2], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Aviation Learning Center equipment enhances education process
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT