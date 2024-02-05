Army Aviation Learning Center equipment enhances education process

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — Flight school is hard work. There is no way around it. The Aviation Learning Center on Fort Novosel, however, is a valued resource to guide flight students through the speed bumps and barriers that may come during training. The latest technology at the ALC helps flight students with hands-on tools miles away from the flight line.



George Snyder, ALC lead instructor, encourages students to utilize the myriad of resources the facility has to offer.



Snyder said, “You can walk through the door and tell us what course you are in and what you are having some trouble with. We have instructors here that are professionals to help guide the process. Each one of us has expertise and experience in specific aircraft but if one of us isn’t here, we are all trained to help in all aircraft for any situation.”



One of the latest additions to the equipment lineup is the Cockpit Academic Procedural Tool – Enhanced Visual and Control System — or CAPT-EVCS — from Huntsville, Alabama. Snyder said that these tools are changing the academic experience for current and future flight school students needing extra instructional time.



Joshua Dupont, aerospace engineer at Redstone Arsenal, said that this equipment enhances the education process for aviation students.



“This is repurposed government owned software that we can provide for places like this. It doesn’t have to be in a training facility. We come up with the concept, build it, and set it up right here on Fort Novosel,” Dupont said. “The CAPT-EVCS is equipped with an outside visual screen, weather settings (i.e. for instrument approaches), the latest software identical to the flightline and better cyclic controls.”



Snyder said that the new equipment they have added doesn’t just enhance the flightline training, but academics as well.



“The new Virtual Training Suite has state of the art features.” Snyder said. “This monitor has touch screen enhancement and manipulation, virtual aircraft components, and tons of visuals that provide academic enhancement.”



Between the hands-on tools and knowledgeable staff, the learning center is a one stop shop for any student looking to make the work of flight school a little less ‘hard.’



For questions or more information about the Aviation Learning Center, please call 334-255-2776.

