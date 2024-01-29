Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Gas Chamber

    Kilo Company Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the gas chamber during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 29, 2023. Recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to familiarize themselves with the use of their gas masks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mark Dvoskin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8225044
    VIRIN: 240129-M-MO236-1079
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.59 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Recruit
    platoon
    CBRN
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    WFTBTN

