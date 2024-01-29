Kilo Company Gas Chamber

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the gas chamber during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 29, 2023. Recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to familiarize themselves with the use of their gas masks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mark Dvoskin)
