Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Madison Woo relinquishes command of the 157th Fighter Squadron to Lt. Col. Taylor Blevins during a ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8225022
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-IV744-2028
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 22.13 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024
    157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024
    157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024
    157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024
    157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024
    157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    169FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT