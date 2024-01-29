157th Fighter Squadron Change of Command 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Madison Woo relinquishes command of the 157th Fighter Squadron to Lt. Col. Taylor Blevins during a ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 08:40
|Photo ID:
|8225021
|VIRIN:
|240203-Z-IV744-2025
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|24.32 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
