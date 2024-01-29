NMCB 4 Sailors Join Micornesia Youth Leadership Academy for PT

Kolonia, Pohnpei, Micronesia (January 10, 2024) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Gage Daugherty assigned to Naval Mobile Constrution Battalion (NMCB) 4 and students enrolled in Micronesia Youth Leadership Academy (MYLA) participate in a clean-up community relations project. Members of Defense Attaché Office, Oceania Engagement Team, and Pohnpei Veterans Association worked with Pohnpei State Department of Education to create MYLA which is a 38-week program which consists of weekly physical and academic training geared towards improving leadership skills, ASVAB scores, community involvement, and physical fitness. (US Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Jason, Reyescalderon / Not Released)

