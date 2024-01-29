Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Sailors Join Micornesia Youth Leadership Academy for PT [Image 1 of 5]

    NMCB 4 Sailors Join Micornesia Youth Leadership Academy for PT

    KOLONIA, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Kolonia, Pohnpei, Micronesia (January 10, 2024) Builder 2nd Class Brandon, Rodriguez, Utilitiesman 2nd Class Gage Daugherty, and Constructionman Apprentice Caleb, Catterton assigned to Naval Mobile Constrution Battalion (NMCB) 4, pose for a photo with local Highschool for students enrolled in Micronesia Youth Leadership Academy (MYLA). Members of Defense Attaché Office, Oceania Engagement Team, and Pohnpei Veterans Association worked with Pohnpei State Department of Education to create MYLA which is a 38-week program which consists of weekly physical and academic training geared towards improving leadership skills, ASVAB scores, community involvement, and physical fitness. (US Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Jason, Reyescalderon / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 07:04
    Photo ID: 8224944
    VIRIN: 240110-N-ZZ111-1001
    Resolution: 956x538
    Size: 106.16 KB
    Location: KOLONIA, FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Sailors Join Micornesia Youth Leadership Academy for PT [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Sailors Join Micornesia Youth Leadership Academy for PT
    NMCB 4 Sailors Join Micornesia Youth Leadership Academy for PT
    NMCB 4 Sailors Join Micornesia Youth Leadership Academy for PT
    NMCB 4 Sailors Join Micornesia Youth Leadership Academy for PT
    NMCB 4 Sailors Join Micornesia Youth Leadership Academy for PT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB4
    Micornesia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT