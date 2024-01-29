Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA BAHRAIN FIREFIGHTING TRAINING [Image 5 of 5]

    NSA BAHRAIN FIREFIGHTING TRAINING

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240204-N-AC117-1013 Firefighter Ahmed Dakhail, from Bahrain, uncouples a fire hose from a firetruck after completing simulated emergency training aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Feb. 04, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Bahrain
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    U.S. NAVY
    Firefighters
    EURAFSWA

