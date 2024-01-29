240204-N-AC117-1015 Firefighters roll and store a fire hose after completing simulated emergency training aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Feb. 04, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 04:29
|Photo ID:
|8224865
|VIRIN:
|240204-N-AC117-1015
|Resolution:
|4080x2295
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA BAHRAIN FIREFIGHTING TRAINING [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
