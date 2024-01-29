Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF returns to Guam

    BTF returns to Guam

    GUAM

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrive back at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam,Feb. 3, 2024 after completing a routine training mission. The United States maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 03:16
    Location: GU
    BTF returns to Guam
    BTF returns to Guam

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

