BTF returns to Guam

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrive back at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2024 after completing a routine training mission. The United States maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

