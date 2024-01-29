U.S. Army Lt. Col. Erica Himes, Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) Herd Health Vaccination Engagement veternary officer in charge, and Dr. Elmi Ali Ahmed, a local veternarian, examine a small group of camels in the village of Ali Oune, Djiobuti. The Herd Health Vaccination Engagement aimed to provide medical care and the PPR vaccine to herds of camels, goats, and donkeys in villages across Djibouti. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joshua Durant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 00:54 Photo ID: 8224703 VIRIN: 240131-A-FC661-1083 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.68 MB Location: ALI OUNE, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA Promotes Herd Health In Djibouti [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Joshua Durant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.