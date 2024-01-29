Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA Promotes Herd Health In Djibouti [Image 2 of 2]

    CJTF-HOA Promotes Herd Health In Djibouti

    ALI OUNE, DJIBOUTI

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Durant 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Erica Himes, Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) Herd Health Vaccination Engagement veternary officer in charge, and Dr. Elmi Ali Ahmed, a local veternarian, examine a small group of camels in the village of Ali Oune, Djiobuti. The Herd Health Vaccination Engagement aimed to provide medical care and the PPR vaccine to herds of camels, goats, and donkeys in villages across Djibouti. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joshua Durant)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 00:54
    Location: ALI OUNE, DJ
    CJTF - HOA Promotes Herd Health In Djibouti

    CJTF-HOA
    SETAF-AF
    Negad
    Chabelly
    Djiobuti
    Herd Heatlh

