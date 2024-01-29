CJTF-HOA Promotes Herd Health In Djibouti

U.S. Army Staff Sgt Katherine Scott, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa medical logistics non-commissioned officer in charge, calls over a herd of goats during the Herd Health Vaccination Engagement in the village of Ali Oune, Djioubti on Jan. 31, 2023. The Herd Health Vaccination Engagement aimed to provide medical care and the PPR vaccine to herds of camels, goats, and donkeys in villages across Djibouti. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joshua Durant)

