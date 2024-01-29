Soldier of the Year Board

U.S. Army Spc. Javior Taylor, financial management technician representing the Marietta-based 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, answers questions from Master Sgt. Toya Culwell, a financial management inspector with the Marietta-based 93rd Financial Management Support Unit, during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 4, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

