NCO of the Year Board

U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Craddock, military intelligency systems maintainer representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, answers scenario-based questions for the board during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 4, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

