    CFAS CMC Hunt's Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    CFAS CMC Hunt's Reenlistment Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and his family pose for a photo during his reenlistment ceremony at CFAS Feb. 2, 2024. Hunt reenlisted before transfer to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka where he will serve as command master chief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 21:05
    Photo ID: 8224603
    VIRIN: 240202-N-WS494-1048
    Resolution: 4198x2799
    Size: 975.68 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    ceremony
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    reenlistment

