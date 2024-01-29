Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and his family pose for a photo during his reenlistment ceremony at CFAS Feb. 2, 2024. Hunt reenlisted before transfer to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka where he will serve as command master chief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 21:05 Photo ID: 8224602 VIRIN: 240202-N-WS494-1045 Resolution: 4372x2915 Size: 982.34 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS CMC Hunt's Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.