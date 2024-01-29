U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan, right, commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), presents an excellence coin to Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano, a mass communication specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 103rd Troop Command, HIARNG, at Waiawa Armory, Pearl City, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2024. The coin of excellence was designed by Sgt. Hirano and presented for exemplary service in the line of duty while supporting missions in Hawaii. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Justin Nye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 19:51 Photo ID: 8224515 VIRIN: 240203-Z-AF119-1197 Resolution: 4728x3152 Size: 8.14 MB Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Activates 50th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding Team) [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Justin Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.