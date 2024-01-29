Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard Activates 50th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding Team) [Image 10 of 11]

    Hawaii Army National Guard Activates 50th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding Team)

    PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Nye 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan, commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), presents an excellence coin to Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano, a mass communication specialist assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 103rd Troop Command, HIARNG, at Waiawa Armory, Pearl City, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2024. The coin of excellence was designed by Sgt. Hirano and presented for exemplary service in the line of duty while supporting missions in Hawaii. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Justin Nye)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 19:51
    Photo ID: 8224514
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-AF119-1208
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.08 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Activates 50th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding Team) [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Justin Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Activation Ceremony
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    INDOPACOM
    50th Quartermaster

