    Masters of Maintenance [Image 3 of 5]

    Masters of Maintenance

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Nathan MacDonald, a UH-60 helicopter repairer, Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, sets flight control rods in preparation for replacement during a 48-month maintenance inspection at the NH National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, N.H. on Jan. 30.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8224282
    VIRIN: 240130-Z-KB362-1003
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
