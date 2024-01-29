Spc. Emily Brien, a UH-60 helicopter repairer, Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, removes debris after repairs of the cabin tub of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in preparation to reinstall the floor panels during a 48-month maintenance inspection at the NH National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, N.H. on Jan. 30.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8224284
|VIRIN:
|240130-Z-KB362-1004
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Masters of Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT