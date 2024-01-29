Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 07:19 Photo ID: 8223501 VIRIN: 240202-Z-OC138-1019 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 3.18 MB Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing train to become multi-capable warriors at McEntire Joint National Guard Base [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.