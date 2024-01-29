Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing train to become multi-capable warriors, mastering diverse skills to meet any challenge head-on at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, Feb. 2, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Lisa Allen)
|02.02.2024
|02.04.2024 07:19
|8223503
|240202-Z-OC138-1037
|6048x4024
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|6
|1
This work, Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing train to become multi-capable warriors at McEntire Joint National Guard Base [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
