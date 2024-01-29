Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing train to become multi-capable warriors at McEntire Joint National Guard Base [Image 6 of 6]

    Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing train to become multi-capable warriors at McEntire Joint National Guard Base

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Lisa Allen 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing train to become multi-capable warriors, mastering diverse skills to meet any challenge head-on at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, Feb. 2, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Lisa Allen)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 07:19
    Photo ID: 8223503
    VIRIN: 240202-Z-OC138-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing train to become multi-capable warriors at McEntire Joint National Guard Base [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McEntire Joint National Guard Base

    Air National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    multi-capable Airman

