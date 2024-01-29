101st Troop Command Leadership Conducts Marksman Trainig.

U.S. Army Col. Juan B. Álvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, presents his personal coin to 2nd Lt. Edison Cruz assigned to the 1010th Engineer Company, 130th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, Feb. 2, 2024. The commander’s coin demonstrates the commander’s recognition of exemplary performance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joel Manzano)

Date Taken: 02.03.2024
Location: SALINAS, PR