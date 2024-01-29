Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Troop Command Leadership Conducts Marksman Trainig.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Joel Manzano 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Juan B. Álvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, fires an M4A1 carbine from standing unsupported position during a weapons qualification event at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2, 2024. As part of basic warrior task and drills, the officers conducted the weapons qualification that requires Soldiers to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joel Manzano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 19:37
    Photo ID: 8223431
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-EF563-1035
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Leadership
    Soldiers
    Marksmanship
    101st Troop Command

