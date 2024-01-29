101st Troop Command Leadership Conducts Marksman Trainig.

U.S. Army Col. Juan B. Álvarez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, fires an M4A1 carbine from standing unsupported position during a weapons qualification event at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2, 2024. As part of basic warrior task and drills, the officers conducted the weapons qualification that requires Soldiers to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joel Manzano)
