121st Airmen return from deployment

Airmen from the 121st Air Refueling Wing are welcomed home by friends and family after returning from an overseas deployment at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2024. The 121st Air Refueling Wing strives to deliver combat-ready Airmen, unwavering nuclear deterrence, and the first response to the security and defense of the state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Location: RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, US