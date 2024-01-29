Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    121st Airmen return from deployment [Image 7 of 15]

    121st Airmen return from deployment

    RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 121st Air Refueling Wing are welcomed home by friends and family after returning from an overseas deployment at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2024. The 121st Air Refueling Wing strives to deliver combat-ready Airmen, unwavering nuclear deterrence, and the first response to the security and defense of the state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

    Air National Guard
    homecoming
    KC-135
    National Guard
    deployment
    Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base

