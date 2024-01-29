Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, sets on the flight line at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, during Winter Training at the Advanced Tactics Training Center, January 23, 2024. Winter Training is a break from the regular course schedule where the instructors of AATTC tweak the training scenarios for the coming year and perform them, with the help of guest units, to keep their skills fresh. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 12:52
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
    This work, Flight line is full of activity for the AATTC [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130H Hercules
    air mobility command
    139th Airlift Wing
    180th Airlift Squadron

