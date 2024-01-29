Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight line is full of activity for the AATTC [Image 1 of 9]

    Flight line is full of activity for the AATTC

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, flies over a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing, during Winter Training for the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, January 23, 2024. Winter Training is a break from the regular course schedule where the instructors of AATTC tweak the training scenarios for the coming year and perform them, with the help of guest units, to keep their skills fresh. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 12:52
    Photo ID: 8223193
    VIRIN: 240123-Z-YI114-1002
    Resolution: 4259x2839
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight line is full of activity for the AATTC [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    ANG
    139th Airlift Wing
    97th Air Mobility Wing

