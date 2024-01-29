149th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

The 149th Operations Support Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, hosts a change of command ceremony between Lt. Col. Edward Francis, outgoing OSS commander, to Lt. Col. Weston Killian, incoming OSS commander, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, February 02, 2024. Lt. Col. Francis provides his final salute to the members of the Operations Support Squadron before relinquishing command.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8223178
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-DL828-2922
|Resolution:
|2959x4439
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
