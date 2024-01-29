Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 6]

    149th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE , TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Operations Support Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, hosts a change of command ceremony between Lt. Col. Edward Francis, outgoing OSS commander, to Lt. Col. Weston Killian, incoming OSS commander, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, February 02, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 12:10
    Photo ID: 8223176
    VIRIN: 240202-F-DL828-6329
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE , TX, US
    This work, 149th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Texas Military Department
    Gunfighters 149th FW

