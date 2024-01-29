Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Navy Band at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts [Image 2 of 5]

    United States Navy Band at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240202-N-PN185-1002 - Houston, Texas (Feb. 2, 2024) – Members of the United States Navy Band Woodwind Quintet perform for students at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 01:33
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Navy Band at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

