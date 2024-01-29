240202-N-PN185-1001 - Houston, Texas (Feb. 2, 2024) – Members of the United States Navy Band Woodwind Quintet perform for students at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 01:33
|Photo ID:
|8222949
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-PN185-1001
|Resolution:
|3966x2649
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Navy Band at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
