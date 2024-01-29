USACE contractor and Quality Assurance Specialist prepare for debris removal in Lahaina, Hawaii

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, contractor (left) and USACE Quality Assurance Specialist (right) located in the “cold zone” prepare to start the debris removal process from a residence in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 1. Workers in the “hot zone,” or ash footprint are required to be in Tyvek suits. Those working or standing outside the hot zone, the area known as the cold zone, are not required to wear Tyvek suits but are required to wear personal protective equipment that include hard hats, eye protection, safety vests and steal toe boots. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

(Photo by Erin Jimenez)

