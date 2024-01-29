Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE contractors prepare for debris removal at a residence in Lahaina, Hawai‘i [Image 3 of 4]

    USACE contractors prepare for debris removal at a residence in Lahaina, Hawai‘i

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor and dump truck driver prepare for debris removal at a residence in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 1. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
    (Photo by Erin Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 23:22
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Maui
    Hawaii Wildfires

