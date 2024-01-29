U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Tasin, former Commodore of Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 1, salutes the sideboys during the MESG-1 Change of Command ceremony and retirement ceremony for Capt. Scott Tasin at Naval Outlying Landing Field in San Diego, Feb. 2, 2024. The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force is a core Navy capability which reinforces blue water lethality by protecting port and harbor infrastructure, securing high value assets, and dominating in the littorals with maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander/Released)

