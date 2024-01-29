Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MESG-1 Change of Command

    MESG-1 Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Tasin, former Commodore of Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 1, salutes the sideboys during the MESG-1 Change of Command ceremony and retirement ceremony for Capt. Scott Tasin at Naval Outlying Landing Field in San Diego, Feb. 2, 2024. The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force is a core Navy capability which reinforces blue water lethality by protecting port and harbor infrastructure, securing high value assets, and dominating in the littorals with maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 20:33
    Photo ID: 8222801
    VIRIN: 240202-N-YN807-1180
    Resolution: 4887x3260
    Size: 771.48 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MESG-1 Change of Command, by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1
    MESG 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT