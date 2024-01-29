MESG-1 Changes Command

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 1 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Outlying Landing Field, Imperial Beach, Calif., Feb 2.



Capt. Edward Bertucci relieved Capt. Scott Tasin in front of friends, family members, and MESG-1 personnel as part of a ceremony at the group’s headquarters.



Tasin took command of MESG-1 in August 2022. Under his leadership, three subordinate Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadrons and one forward-deployed detachment provided critical anti-terrorism and force protection capabilities throughout multiple geographic combatant commands. Tasin prioritized increased integration and joint operations between the three sea services, resulting in the first Coast Guard personnel to complete the training and deploy with MESG-1. Under his leadership, all eligible squadrons earned unit awards for the first time in 2022.



“Here alone at this command we have accomplished as a team some amazing things. Like on any good team there are a multiple of key players at all levels that can sub-in or take over on a moment’s notice,” said Tasin. “That is what I have been lucky enough to have at MESG-1.”



Tasin is retiring and credited his successful 27-year career in the Navy to always being part of strong teams.

“In my career, those teams have allowed me to travel the world, sail thousands of nautical miles, said Tasin. “I have worked for some phenomenal commanding officers who provided me guidance and counsel. Those teams have provided me a highlight reel for my career that I will never forget.”



Keynote speaker, Commander, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command, Rear Adm. Brad Andros, thanked Tasin for his leadership during his time in command.



“You have led this team with self-discipline and level-headed disposition and diligence,” said Andros. “You have led them with a bias for action and challenged your active duty and reserve force to develop ownership of their squadrons and teams to ensure quality.”



Bertucci used his first address as commander present his vision to the MESG-1 crew.



“As your commodore you will find me laser focused on readiness,” said Bertucci, who served as MESG-1’s deputy commander. “That begins with our Sailors and warfighting units of action and providing a foundation of trust that enable them to succeed. I need each of you to share that same vision.”



The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force is a core Navy capability which reinforces blue water lethality by protecting port and harbor infrastructure, securing high value assets, and dominating in the littorals with maritime security operations.

