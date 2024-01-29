Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sgt. Breonna A. Moffett honored in dignified transfer Feb. 2 [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Sgt. Breonna A. Moffett honored in dignified transfer Feb. 2

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Breonna A. Moffett of Savannah, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Moffett was assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    Army Sgt. William J. Rivers honored in dignified transfer Feb. 2
    Army Sgt. Breonna A. Moffett honored in dignified transfer Feb. 2
    Army Sgt. Kennedy L. Sanders honored in dignified transfer Feb. 2

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

