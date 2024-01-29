Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony [Image 18 of 22]

    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony

    JOINT-BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Outgoing Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier shakes hands with Incoming DIA Director U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey A. Kruse at the DIA Change of Directorship ceremony at DIA headquarters on Joint-Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 16:14
    Photo ID: 8222418
    VIRIN: 240202-D-PM193-1601
    Resolution: 6419x4279
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: JOINT-BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony
    DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kruse
    Hicks
    DIA
    Change of Directorship
    DSD
    Berrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT