Outgoing Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier provides remarks at the DIA Change of Directorship ceremony at DIA headquarters on Joint-Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 16:14 Photo ID: 8222417 VIRIN: 240202-D-PM193-1542 Resolution: 7665x5110 Size: 3.74 MB Location: JOINT-BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSD Presides over DIA Change of Directorship Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.