Coast Guard searching for sailing vessel Malulani

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the assistance of the maritime community in the search for the sailing boat “Malulani” Friday afternoon Feb. 2, 2024. The vessel Malulani is a 32-foot Westsail sloop that departed Long Beach, California on December 28th enroute to Kaneohe, O’ahu, Hawaii, crewed by the 60-year-old Noel Rubio with a planned arrival date of 18th of January. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

