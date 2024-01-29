The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the assistance of the maritime community in the search for the sailing boat “Malulani” Friday afternoon Feb. 2, 2024. The vessel Malulani is a 32-foot Westsail sloop that departed Long Beach, California on December 28th enroute to Kaneohe, O’ahu, Hawaii, crewed by the 60-year-old Noel Rubio with a planned arrival date of 18th of January. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 15:10
|Photo ID:
|8222212
|VIRIN:
|240202-G-G2014-1002
|Resolution:
|977x731
|Size:
|201.95 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard searching for sailing vessel Malulani [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT