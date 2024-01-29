Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searching for sailing vessel Malulani

    Coast Guard searching for sailing vessel Malulani

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the assistance of the maritime community in the search for the sailing boat “Malulani” Friday afternoon Feb. 2, 2024. The vessel Malulani is a 32-foot Westsail sloop that departed Long Beach, California on December 28th enroute to Kaneohe, O’ahu, Hawaii, crewed by the 60-year-old Noel Rubio with a planned arrival date of 18th of January. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard searching for sailing vessel Malulani [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

