Fort Leonard Wood celebrates opening of Spouse Resource Center

Vanessa Arzabala (right), a military spouse and Truman Army Education and Personnel Testing Center guidance counselor – who will help operate the new Fort Leonard Wood Spouse Resource Center – speaks with health experts from the Armed Forces Wellness Center Jan. 30 at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the SRC, which is located on the second floor of Bldg. 470, in Room 2222. The center is designed to provide military spouses with community, education and employment resources on and off the installation, and will host weekly events, including a college application and scholarship essay review on Feb. 6, and a class on health eating habits – taught by AFWC personnel – on Feb. 14.

