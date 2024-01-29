Fort Leonard Wood celebrates opening of Spouse Resource Center

At a Jan. 30 event in Bldg. 470 to open Fort Leonard Wood’s new Spouse Resource Center, the ceremonial ribbon is cut by (from left) military spouse and volunteer Sally Beck; Eyonda Williams, with the Directorate of Human Resources; Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general; Col. Anthony Pollio, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood commander; and Vanessa Arzabala, a military spouse and Truman Army Education and Personnel Testing Center guidance counselor, who will help operate the SRC. The center, located in Room 2222, is designed to provide military spouses with community, education and employment resources, on and off the installation, and will host weekly workshop events.

