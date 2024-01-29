SJAFB opens VA Dental Clinic

U.S. Aimen and Veterans Affairs dental clinic staff pose for a photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the VA Dental clinic at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 19, 2024. This clinic represents the inaugural collaboration at the 4th Fighter Wing dental clinic, where VA dental workers will partner with Kieker Dental Clinic Airmen to provide services for both active duty personnel and veterans with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

